Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.56 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.46. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

