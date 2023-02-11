Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.58 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Pelion Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com Price Performance

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $126.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $260.75.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.