Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.78 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,462,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

UiPath Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE PATH opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $192,960 over the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.