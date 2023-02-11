Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.91 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of 10x Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 359,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 124.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $1,612,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $43.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $97.73.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

