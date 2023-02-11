Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 11,658 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $176.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.26 million. Research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Bank of America downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

