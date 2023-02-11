Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

