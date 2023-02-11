Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,567 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

