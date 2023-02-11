Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,293 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $534.47.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.