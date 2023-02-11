Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,293 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $534.47.
ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
