Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,217 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

