Westpac Banking Corp Sells 484 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Markel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Markel by 36.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Markel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

MKL opened at $1,358.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,344.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,253.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

