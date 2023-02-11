Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $210.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.