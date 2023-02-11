Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $210.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.