Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.01 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

