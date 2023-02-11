William P. Noglows Sells 1,200 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.1 %

LFUS opened at $267.48 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.94 and a 200-day moving average of $233.13.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.