Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,568 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.