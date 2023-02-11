Xylem Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

Xylem stock opened at $106.17 on Thursday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

