Yoav Landman Sells 33,120 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,303,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

