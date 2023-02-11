Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zumiez worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $46.83.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $237.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

