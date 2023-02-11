Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in ORIX by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ORIX by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IX. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

