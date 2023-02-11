Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,764,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,667,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,849,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,464,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.