Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $136.00 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.11.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

