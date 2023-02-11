Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,780 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,199,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $52,742,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.0 %

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

