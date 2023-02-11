Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

