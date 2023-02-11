Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of HCI Group worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 428.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Trading Up 1.3 %

HCI opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $432.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.82. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.04) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $126.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.06 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

