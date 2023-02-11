Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.