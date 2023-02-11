Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of News by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in News by 16.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $173,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in News by 63.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in News by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 552,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $18.81 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

