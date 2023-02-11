Zacks Research Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

SYF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

