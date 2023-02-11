ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 145.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,109,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,800 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,647,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,081 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.80 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

