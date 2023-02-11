Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.99 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

