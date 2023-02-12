7,027 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Andersons Increases Dividend

About Andersons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

