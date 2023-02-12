Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,105 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 95.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 283,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.