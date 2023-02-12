Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,314 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.48 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSBD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

