Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,675 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts have commented on CX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

