Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 742 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $5,179,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.