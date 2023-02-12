Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.85.

Insider Activity

Biogen Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $286.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.