Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

