Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.71 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.24.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,056,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

