Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,233 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.4 %

FCX stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

