Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,233 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.