Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 146,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 25.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

