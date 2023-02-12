Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $169.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,899 shares of company stock worth $89,819,886 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

