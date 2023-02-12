Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.10. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

