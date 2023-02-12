Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

