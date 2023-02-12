Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BTG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

BTG stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.