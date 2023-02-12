Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $218,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,403 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after acquiring an additional 268,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 308,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.