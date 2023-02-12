Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

NYSE:AMG opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.62. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

