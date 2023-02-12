Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RYI stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

