Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 42,732 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 392,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.65.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also

