Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Aaron’s worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Aaron’s by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aaron’s by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $450.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aaron’s

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.