Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,967 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 779.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after buying an additional 317,666 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,567,000 after buying an additional 205,757 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gartner by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,221,000 after buying an additional 166,190 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IT opened at $347.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.36 and a 200-day moving average of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.