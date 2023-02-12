Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $237,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $113,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.45.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile



TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

